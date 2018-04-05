PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A Palmer man was arrested after a four-hour standoff with Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers say 32-year-old Gregory Smith fired shots inside a home but eventually came out unarmed and surrendered.

Troopers last week were notified of a domestic violence assault in which a victim suffered injuries. The suspect could not be found and troopers obtained an arrest warrant.

At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper emergency response team attempted to serve a “high-risk” warrant on Smith and blocked off a Palmer neighborhood.

Troopers say Smith met them at the door with a semi-automatic rifle and body armor.

He refused to come out, fired shots inside but surrendered after four hours.

Smith is jailed in Palmer on the no-bail warrant.

Online court records do not list his attorney.