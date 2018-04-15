WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Palm Beach Zoo’s next president and chief executive officer is coming from an aquarium.

The zoo announced that that former Florida Aquarium Senior Vice President Margot McKnight will take over operation of the zoo on May 21.

At the aquarium, McKnight created a coral conservation collaboration with the National Aquarium of Cuba. The University of South Florida graduate served as executive director of the Brevard Zoo from 1998 to 2004.

She replaces Andrew Aiken, who resigned in October after six years. He had been the CEO when a tiger attacked and killed zookeeper Stacy Konwiser in 2016.

The 50-year-old zoo gets 300,000 visitors annually.