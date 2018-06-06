JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli troops have shot dead a 21 year-old stone-thrower in the West Bank.

The Health Ministry says Izzideen Tamimi was shot dead Wednesday during clashes with Israeli forces near Ramallah. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Witnesses said forces entered the village of Nabi Saleh and were attacked by stone throwers. Bassem Tamimi, the casualty’s uncle, said soldiers responded with live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Israeli forces killed over 260 Palestinians in that period. most of whom Israel says were attackers. Attacks have petered off in recent months as the Palestinian focus has shifted toward protests at the Gaza border.