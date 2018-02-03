JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say a 19-year-old has been killed in clashes with the Israeli military in the West Bank.
The health ministry says Ahmad Abu-Obeid was shot in the head Saturday during a stone-throwing confrontation near the northern West Bank town of Jenin. The Red Crescent says five other protesters were injured by rubber-coated bullets in the same incident.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment about the casualty, but said it was looking into reports of the injuries.
The military has been conducting arrests raids in the Jenin area in search of the killer of a West Bank settler earlier this month.
Israel had vowed to track down the killers of Rabbi Raziel Shevah, 35, who was shot multiple times from a passing vehicle as he drove.