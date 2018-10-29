RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestine Liberation Organization’s mini-parliament has called for ending security coordination with Israeli forces in the West Bank, but says implementation is up to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Late on Monday, at the end of a two-day gathering, the Palestinian Central Council also called for suspending recognition of Israel. Abbas, who controls the council, has not implemented such decisions in the past.

Security cooperation, largely aimed at Abbas’ rival, the Islamic militant Hamas, is unpopular among Palestinians, but has survived repeated crises and years of deadlock in talks with Israel on setting up a Palestinian state. Abbas’ self-rule government in parts of the West Bank would likely collapse if he cuts ties with Israel.

The central council cited what it says are ongoing Israeli violations of past agreements for its decision.