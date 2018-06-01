JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a woman was killed by Israeli fire during a protest at the Gaza Strip.
Razan Najjar, 21, was died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the ministry said Friday. Witnesses said Najjar was a volunteer paramedic that took part in treating wounded protesters.
The Israeli military says that Palestinian protesters attacked the border fence during Friday’s protests, and troops responded with “riot dispersal means.” The army also said a military vehicle came under fire.
Palestinian medical sources say over 100 people were injured Friday, 40 of them with live fire.
Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, supports and helps organize the weekly protests along the border that began March 30.
Over 115 Palestinians have been killed since protests began, most of them unarmed protesters.