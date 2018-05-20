GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A 20-year-old Palestinian is in critical condition after publicly setting himself of fire in the Gaza Strip.
Motives for the self-immolation are unclear Sunday.
Family members say Fathi Harb set himself on fire Saturday in an act of desperation and protest over the dire living conditions in Gaza.
Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, cited personal issues for his actions.
Suicides are rare in Gaza but dozens were reported last year.
Gaza has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas assumed control of the territory in 2007.
It has had a devastating impact on the economy, with unemployment at over 40 percent and the tap water undrinkable.