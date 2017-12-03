RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian president has warned that the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would jeopardize the White House’s nascent Mideast peace efforts.

According to the official Wafa news agency, President Mahmoud Abbas said Sunday that recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital or moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem “represents a threat to the future of the peace process and is unacceptable.”

American officials say that Trump may recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital this week as a way to offset his likely decision to delay his campaign promise of moving the U.S. Embassy there.

Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, but the international community says the city’s status should be determined through peace talks. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, as their capital.