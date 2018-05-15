RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian state news agency says the Palestinian president is in a hospital and set to undergo a minor ear operation.
The Wafa agency says Tuesday that President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to be discharged from the Ramallah hospital later in the day.
The 83-year-old Abbas has endured a series of recent health scares which have revived anxiety about a battle over who will succeed the Palestinian leader.
Abbas, a heavy smoker, has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart troubles to a bout with prostate cancer a decade ago. Last summer, he underwent a health checkup at a Ramallah hospital and separately dispelled rumors he had suffered a stroke.
Abbas insists he is fine, but potential successors are quietly jockeying for position.