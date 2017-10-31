JERUSALEM (AP) — Lifta, a Palestinian village on Jerusalem’s western outskirts abandoned during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, is at risk of demolition to make way for a luxury development.

Some Israeli and Palestinian activists and are waging a legal battle to prevent bulldozers from destroying what’s left of the ruins and preserve them as an historic site.

Residents of the former Palestinian village on the western edge of the city fled during the war surrounding Israel’s independence in 1948, and today it is one of the few depopulated Palestinian villages that was neither demolished nor re-inhabited.

Now, the overgrown skeletons of buildings face a new threat: luxury apartments. Opponents want to preserve the town as an historic site.