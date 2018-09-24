GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says a Palestinian was killed and 10 others wounded by Israeli fire during a protest near the perimeter fence.
Thousands of Palestinian protesters gathered Monday on a beach in northern Gaza near the frontier, burning tires and hurling rocks toward Israeli soldiers, who responded with tear gas and live fire. Fishing boats waving Palestinian flags circled nearby.
Hamas has led regular protests since March aimed in part at lifting a decade-old Israeli and Egyptian blockade imposed when the Islamic militant group seized power in 2007.
Israeli fire has killed 136 Palestinians during protests since March. A Palestinian sniper killed an Israeli soldier last month.
