RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian film festival says it has canceled the screening of a movie by a Lebanese-French director following pressure from activists because he shot a previous film in Israel.

“The Insult,” the latest movie by director Ziad Doueiri, was set to be screened at the Palestinian Days of Cinema festival and was competing for its top award. But the screening was canceled Sunday amid pressure by activists who oppose the normalization of ties with Israel.

Doueiri’s previous movie “The Attack,” about a Palestinian surgeon living in Tel Aviv who discovers that his wife carried out a deadly suicide attack, was filmed in Israel and featured several Israeli actors.

The decision to cancel the screening comes after Lebanese authorities briefly detained Doueiri last month because of his visits to Israel.