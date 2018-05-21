BEIT JALLA, West Bank (AP) — A small group of Palestinian protesters in the West Bank has pelted an American diplomatic vehicle with eggs to protest the recent move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

Protesters held signs and shouted at members of the delegation from the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem. The crowd told the Americans they were not welcome in the West Bank before throwing eggs at their car as they drove away.

Monday’s protest came a week after the U.S. Embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem.

The Palestinians claim Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital and viewed the embassy move as unfairly siding with Israel. The Palestinians have severed most contacts with the Americans to protest the move.