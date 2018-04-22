LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Thousands of Pashtuns from Pakistan’s tribes have gathered in the eastern city of Lahore reiterating their call for the release of tribesmen being held by authorities on alleged links to militants.
The rally was organized Sunday by the Pashtun Protection Movement, a group denouncing perceived high-handedness by security forces in tribal regions.
Group’s leader Manzoor Pashteen said they want a judicial probe into the killing of those labeled terrorists. He calls for issuing tribesmen identity cards and an end to disrespect of Pashtuns at security checkpoints.
The crowd, holding portraits of their missing loved ones, chanted slogans against the security forces.
The group has protested since January after the extrajudicial killing of a young aspiring model from the tribes in Karachi.