PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani Taliban shot and killed two police officers and wounded two others in a gun attack at a roadside checkpoint in the city of Peshawar, police said Thursday, the latest violence in the restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan.

The attack took place overnight in the Regi Model Town neighborhood, area police chief Arshad Khan said. A search operation was launched in an effort to trace and arrest the attackers, who fled the scene by taking advantage of darkness, he said.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group, or TTP, claimed responsibility in a statement.

Also Thursday, a bomb exploded at a police station in the Bara neighborhood in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, wounding at least 10 police officers, police and rescue officials said.

Gunshots were heard after the bombing, said Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the provincial emergency service, and an exchange of gunfire followed.

The 10 injured police officers were taken to the hospital.

The latest attacks come two days after a suicide car bomber wounded six soldiers and two civilians by targeting a truck carrying security forces in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban. They have become emboldened since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.