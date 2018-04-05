ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister is preparing to head to Kabul on a landmark visit to Afghanistan that could help ease tensions between the two neighbors.

The foreign ministry says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will travel to the Afghan capital for a daylong visit on Friday to discuss a range of issues, including how to facilitate talks between Kabul and the Taliban.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani recently invited Abbasi to Kabul. It will be his first visit since becoming prime minister last year, replacing Nawaz Sharif who was ousted from office.

The visit comes against the backdrop of Islamabad’s support for Ghani’s offer of peace talks with the Taliban.

Pakistan is under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies.