ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say the sons of a suspected drug dealer arrested in the country’s northwest have killed a local reporter who wrote about their father’s case.

Wajid Ali, a police official in Haripur district, says Sohail Khan was gunned down because of his article in the Kay-2 newspaper about the arrest of Musarrat Iqbal in a narcotic case.

Ali says police are searching for Iqbal’s sons, Ali Sher and Himayun Iqbal, who ambushed Khan’s vehicle at a local bazaar and killed him on Tuesday.

Khan is the second Kay-2 journalist to be killed in just over a year in Haripur. Bakshish Elahi was gunned down in June last year.

Pakistan is considered to be a dangerous place for journalists. The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders condemned the killing of Khan.