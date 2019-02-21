QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say flash floods and heavy winter rains have led to the deaths of 12 people in the country’s southwest and central regions.
The National Disaster Management Authority says flash flood submerged villages near the southwestern town of Lasbella, killing three people there and affecting 200 families.
In central Pakistan, nine were killed in three incidents of roofs on houses collapsing amid the rains, four of them in the city of Multan.
Imran Zarqoon, a spokesman for the provincial disaster authority says emergency workers are trying to rescue people from flooded parts of Lasbella in Baluchistan province.
Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Pakistan, causing casualties and damaging standing crops and houses.