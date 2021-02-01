PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence raided a militant hideout in the country’s northwest Monday, killing three militants who had allegedly been involved in targeted killings in the country, the military said.

The raid took place in the former tribal region of Lower Dir in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a military statement. It said troops also seized weapons and grenades from the militant hideout.

The slain militants until 2019 had allegedly been involved in targeted killings in northwestern Swat Valley, which was a Taliban stronghold until 2009 when the army said it cleared the region of militants.

The military provided no further details on Monday’s raid and it was unclear who were killed by the three men in the past.

Pakistani militants have in recent months stepped up attacks on security forces in the former tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, raising concerns that insurgents are regrouping in various former tribal regions.