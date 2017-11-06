ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has appeared along with his daughter and her husband before an anti-graft court in Islamabad to face a trial over corruption charges.
The three are co-accused in three corruption cases stemming from documents leaked from a Panamanian law firm.
During Tuesday’s appearance before Judge Mohammad Bashir, Sharif and his family members will request that the three corruption cases against them be merged into one.
Shortly before Sharif’s arrival in court, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said Sharif’s hands were clean and he is not afraid to face the charges. The 67-year-old Sharif was dismissed from office by the Supreme Court in July for allegedly concealing assets abroad and other corruption allegations.
He was indicted last month and has pleaded not guilty.