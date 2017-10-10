ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court says it will hear the bail plea on Friday of an American citizen of Pakistani origin awaiting extradition to the United States.
Talha Haroon was detained in Pakistan in September 2016 and accused of seeking to take part in a terror attack in New York City planned by the Islamic State group.
Defense lawyer Idrees Ashraf says Islamabad High Court has asked for a response from the Interior Ministry in Haroon’s plea and set the next hearing for Oct. 13.
Ashraf says his client’s father, Haroon Rashid, previously obtained a stay of his son’s extradition from the same court.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
Rashid earlier claimed his son is innocent and would be in danger if sent to the United States. Haroon’s extradition was approved by a district magistrate in January.