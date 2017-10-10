ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court says it will hear the bail plea on Friday of an American citizen of Pakistani origin awaiting extradition to the United States.

Talha Haroon was detained in Pakistan in September 2016 and accused of seeking to take part in a terror attack in New York City planned by the Islamic State group.

Defense lawyer Idrees Ashraf says Islamabad High Court has asked for a response from the Interior Ministry in Haroon’s plea and set the next hearing for Oct. 13.

Ashraf says his client’s father, Haroon Rashid, previously obtained a stay of his son’s extradition from the same court.

Rashid earlier claimed his son is innocent and would be in danger if sent to the United States. Haroon’s extradition was approved by a district magistrate in January.