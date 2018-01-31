ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has disqualified a lawmaker from the ruling party for five years after finding him guilty of threatening judges in a speech last year.
In Thursday’s decision, the court also sentenced Nehal Hashmi, of the Pakistan Muslim League, to one month in prison.
The decision came a day after Hashmi apologized over his May 2017 speech, in which he threatened judges for ordering a corruption probe against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In the speech, he said once the judges retire, “we will make your life and (the lives of) your family members miserable.”
In July 2017, the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from office for concealing assets.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Half-ton of undelivered mail found in Italy postman's garage
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Will Seattle-area stargazers be able to see the rare Super Blue Blood Moon? Sadly, it's not looking good.
Since then, Sharif himself has castigated judges for ousting him from power, but has faced no legal action over his speeches.