The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has acquitted the country’s popular opposition lawmaker Imran Khan in a case over the wounding of a police chief during clashes in 2014 between Khan’s supporters and police at a rally in Islamabad.

Khan was in the court for Friday’s decision and welcomed the ruling.

On Sunday, the former cricket star who became Pakistan’s chief opposition leader — and now seeks to become the country’s next prime minister — launched his party’s campaign for the July elections.

He presented an 11-point agenda, pledging to bring about “peaceful political change” and defeat “corrupt” politicians.

Khan has been leading rallies and fighting legal battles against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League since 2013. Acting on his petition, Pakistan’s Supreme Court last year disqualified then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office.

