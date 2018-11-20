ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry has summoned Paul Jones, America’s top diplomat in Islamabad, to protest President Donald Trump’s allegation that Islamabad harbored al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden despite getting billions of dollars in American aid.
Tuesday’s ministry statement said “such baseless rhetoric … was totally unacceptable.”
It claimed cooperation from Pakistan’s intelligence service provided initial evidence that helped Washington trace bin Laden.
In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Trump said “everybody in Pakistan” knew bin Laden was there and no one said anything despite the U.S. providing $1.3 billion a year in aid.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors, requiring a dramatic rescue of six people
- Anti-vaccination stronghold in North Carolina hit with state's worst chickenpox outbreak in 2 decades
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- Couple killed in crash driving to their wedding
- CNN drops suit against White House after Jim Acosta's press pass is fully restored
Washington and Kabul have long accused Islamabad of harboring militants — a charge it denies. U.S. commandos killed bin Laden in a secret 2011 raid in Pakistan. Islamabad denies it knew his whereabouts prior to the raid.