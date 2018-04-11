ISLAMABAD (AP) — Students from Pakistan’s religious seminaries have held a commemoration rally to pray for victims of an airstrike earlier this month in neighboring Afghanistan.

About 400 students gathered for the demonstration in Islamabad on Wednesday. They said they decided to hold the prayer service after seeing reports that madrassa students were among those killed in the April 2 strike.

Afghan officials say they targeted a Taliban training camp in the Dashti Archi district in northern Kunduz province. At least five civilians and 30 insurgents were reported killed. The Taliban claimed the strike hit a madrassa, or a religious school, during a graduation ceremony, killing dozens of civilians.

The students at the Islamabad gathering said they had no direct knowledge of the Kunduz strike and only learned about it from media reports.