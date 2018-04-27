LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Sargodha has sentenced a man to seven years in prison for working for a child pornography network, the first such conviction in this Islamic nation.
District police chief Suhail Chaudhry says the court’s ruling against Sadat Amin was announced on Thursday.
He says Amin was arrested earlier this month by the Federal Investigation Agency — Pakistan’s version of the FBI — following a complaint from the Norwegian government. The police chief says the investigation proved Amin produced and sold porn videos of children to a Norway-based network.
During the trial, prosecutors said Amin confessed to luring children to produce porn videos.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Trump says for first time that Cohen represented him in Stormy Daniels case
Pakistan recently introduced laws giving authorities power to crack down on the porn industry.