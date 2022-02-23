QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Security forces in Pakistan’s volatile southwest raided a militant hideout Wednesday, triggering an intense firefight that killed 10 insurgents, the military said.

The operation took place in Hoshab, a remote district in Baluchistan province, the military said in a statement. It said the militants were involved in multiple recent attacks on security forces. Troops also recovered a cache of weapons from the hideout.

The slain insurgents were believed to be from the Baluchistan Liberation Army, designated a terrorist group by the U.S. in 2019.

Baluchistan province has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups who demand independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.