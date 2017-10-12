ISLAMABAD (AP) — An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.
U.S. officials say Pakistan secured the release of Caitlan Coleman and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle. The two were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and have been held by the Haqqani network.
Coleman was pregnant when she was captured. The couple had three children while in captivity.
The family’s current location, however, was unclear. And officials declined to say when the family planned to return to North America.
The U.S. has criticized Pakistan for failing to aggressively go after the Haqqanis.
A U.S. national security official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing operation, commended Pakistan for their assistance.