ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army says the country’s National Security Committee is set to discuss “recent misleading media statements” by the former prime minister regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says Sunday that a review on Monday was suggested to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who belongs to disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party.

In an affront to the army, Sharif had implied in a recent interview that militants in Pakistan had crossed the border into India to carry out the Mumbai attacks.

The Lashker-e-Taiba militant group, founded by U.S.-wanted militant Hafiz Saeed, was blamed for the Mumbai massacre. Pakistan released Saeed in November after eleven months of house arrest.