ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani journalist says several armed men tried to kidnap him and threatened to shoot him if he resisted.
Taha Siddiqui, a reporter with France 24 and the Pakistan bureau chief for World Is One News, says he fears Wednesday’s attack was payback for his critical reporting on Pakistan’s powerful military and intelligence agencies.
Siddiqui said he was heading to the airport when his taxi was stopped. He was ordered out of the vehicle, beaten and threatened. He says he escaped by fleeing into traffic as the men shouted “Shoot him.”
The Committee to Protect Journalists’ Asia program coordinator, Steven Butler, says the attempted abduction “sends a chilling signal to the entire press community.”
Several activists and bloggers have disappeared after criticizing the military or advocating improved ties with India.