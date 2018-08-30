ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of Pakistan’s hard-line Islamists have called off their rally after reaching near Islamabad following the cancellation of a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest by a Dutch anti-Muslim lawmaker.
The far-right opposition politician Geert Wilders said Thursday he canceled the cartoon contest following death threats and concerns other people could be put at risk.
The decision prompted Khadim Hussain Rizvi, a firebrand Pakistani cleric, to end his march on Friday. It began Wednesday from the eastern city of Lahore.
Rizvi had planned to stage a sit-in to force the Pakistani government to sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands over the contest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- Florida reels as red tide rolls on, killing wildlife, tourism, businesses
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
- New law to make California first state to end bail
Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims.