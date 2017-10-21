QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says rescue workers have recovered the bodies of four mine workers who were buried under a landslide in the country’s southwest.
Iftikhar Ahmed, a coal-mine inspector, said Saturday rescue workers were searching for the remaining two workers in the Shrag area of the Harnai coal field. Ahmed said a landslide a day before caused a portion of the coal mine to cave in, trapping six workers.
Harnai district and its surroundings in southwestern Baluchistan province have rich coal and other minerals reserves but with poor infrastructure.
Such incidents are common in Pakistan’s coal-mine fields where authorities do not pay due attention on workers’ safety and workers themselves also often disregard safety standards.
