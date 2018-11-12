PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has launched yet another vaccination drive against polio, trying to eradicate the crippling disease from the country.
The three-day, nationwide campaign started on Monday and is aimed at vaccinating millions of children under 5 years of age.
Pakistani authorities have provided security to thousands of medical and other workers taking part in the drive by going house to house to vaccinate children.
The last two polio cases in Pakistan were registered in October.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Death toll rises in California wildfire, matching deadliest VIEW
- France's Macron denounces nationalism as a 'betrayal of patriotism' in rebuke to Trump at WWI remembrance
- Republicans attack Jewish candidates, including Kim Schrier, with an age-old caricature: fistfuls of cash
- Critics pile on after Trump cancels visit to US military cemetery outside Paris
- Fish oil drugs protect heart health, two studies find
Polio is still endemic in three countries in the world — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria.
Pakistan regularly carries out anti-polio drives despite threats from the Taliban who claim the campaign is a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.