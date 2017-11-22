ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif has appeared again in an anti-graft court seeking an exemption from attending his corruption trial so that he can visit his wife as she undergoes cancer treatment in London.
Judge Mohammad Bashir heard Sharif’s lawyer’s plea Wednesday in the Islamabad court but did not rule, instead adjourning until Nov. 28.
The court granted a temporary exemption last week to Sharif and his daughter.
Sharif, his daughter and her husband were tried earlier this year on corruption charges stemming from documents leaked from a Panamanian law firm. In July, Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from serving as premier for concealing assets.
