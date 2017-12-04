ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has dismissed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea to combine three corruption cases into one.
The two-judge panel of Islamabad High Court announced its verdict Monday after hearing Sharif’s lawyer and the prosecutor.
Sharif is facing three corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau in the wake of the Panama Papers disclosures which led to his disqualification in July for concealing assets.
Earlier in the day, Sharif appeared before the anti-corruption court where his next hearing was set for the following day. The court has twice dismissed Sharif’s plea.
