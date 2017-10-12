ISLAMABAD (AP) — The indictment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter and son-in-law on corruption charges has been delayed following clashes between his supporters and police outside the court in Islamabad.
Friday’s clashes erupted shortly before Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar arrived at the court. Sharif again failed to appear before the judge because of his wife is ill and being treated in London.
The violence outside the court moved the judge to adjourn the case until Oct. 19.
Sharif’s political future has been hanging in the balance since July, when Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified him for concealing his assets abroad. Sharif has denied any wrongdoing.
