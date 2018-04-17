ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani high court has convicted a former judge and his wife of torturing a 10-year-old child working as a servant at their home and sentenced them to a year in prison.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday also fined the couple — former deputy district judge Raja Khurram and his wife Maheen — the sum of 100,000 Pakistani rupees, about $900.

The case of the girl, Tayyaba, first made headlines when police rescued her in 2016 from the judge’s residence in Islamabad, following complaints from neighbors.

Initially her parents struck a deal to pardon the couple but the Supreme Court, which also acts as a supervisory tribunal, ordered a retrial.

Prosecutor Tariq Jahangiri said the verdict was reached after a retrial that lasted one year.