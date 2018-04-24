ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say an American diplomat who struck a Pakistani motorcyclist in a fatal road accident earlier this month has been barred from leaving the country, pending a civil court case.

The U.S. military attaché, Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall, is accused of running a red light and killing Ateeq Baig on April 7. Hall enjoys diplomatic immunity, so he cannot be arrested or tried. But the officials say Baig’s family has filed a civil case against him, hoping for compensation.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

The U.S. Embassy has expressed condolences to the family. The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.