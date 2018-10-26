ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army chief has approved death sentences for 14 “hardcore terrorists” convicted by military courts for attacks in recent years that killed 19 security forces and three civilians.
A military statement issued Friday says Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also approved prison terms for eight militants. It says those convicted were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians, as well as the destruction of educational institutions and a famous ski resort in Swat valley. It didn’t say when the men would be executed.
Military trials are not open to the public in Pakistani but defendants have the right to hire their own lawyers.
Pakistan lifted a moratorium on the death penalty after a 2014 militant attack on an army-run school in Peshawar that killed more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.
