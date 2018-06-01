NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An internationally acclaimed tenor from New Orleans is pairing circus acrobatics and opera in hopes of connecting to new audiences.
New Orleans-born opera star Bryan Hymel (ee-MEL) and other singers will be joined by Fly Circus Company at the Civic Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Hymel is one of the founders of Opus Opera, which he says aims to counter the belief that opera is stuffy by pairing it with other creative arts.
Hymel will perform with his wife, soprano Irini Kyriakidou, and other singers as well as aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, and clowns.
Hymel says neither art form is accompanying the other. They are instead together as equals.