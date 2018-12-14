Share story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican lawmakers have sent Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) a pair of new abortion restrictions, including legislation banning abortion at the first detectable fetal heartbeat that he’s vowed to veto.

Following marathon lame-duck votes that extended into Friday’s wee hours, lawmakers left open the possibility of returning for veto overrides. But the so-called heartbeat bill lacked the 60 House votes that would be needed.

It was the second time in two years that same-party lawmakers have sent the heartbeat bill to Kasich’s desk. He vetoed a similar measure in December 2016.

Final legislation specifies a transvaginal ultrasound isn’t required, which would move detection of the heartbeat from six weeks into the pregnancy to about 10 weeks.

The other bill bans dilation and evacuation abortions, one of the most common types.

