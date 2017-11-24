FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Two people have been indicted in connection with the beating death of a 63-year-old man in Massachusetts.
The Herald News reports that 44-year-old Scott Rodrigues and 41-year-old Mendi Perry were each indicted on one count of murder last week. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Authorities say Dennis Cousineau was left bloodied in the middle of the street Oct. 1. Police found him unresponsive, and the Fall River man died at a hospital Oct. 5.
Court records show he suffered blunt force trauma and skeletal fractures.
Prosecutors say a witness saw a man and a woman beating Cousineau. She later identified Rodrigues and Perry as the assailants.
Both are scheduled to be arraigned at a later date. It could not be determined if they have lawyers.
___
Information from: The (Fall River, Mass.) Herald News, http://www.heraldnews.com