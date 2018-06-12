OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State prosecutors say a pair charged in the killing of a Lincoln woman are seen on store video buying tools police believe were used to dismember the woman, and that the woman was still alive and at her job when the tools were bought.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday say 51-year-old Aubrey Trail told investigators that he strangled 24-year-old Sydney Loofe with an extension cord on Nov. 15. Investigators believe 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, who lived with Trail in Wilber, helped Trail dismember and dispose of Loofe’s remains by stuffing them in trash bags and dumping them in a Clay County field. Loofe’s remains were found in December.

Authorities say Loofe’s connection to the pair began when Loofe and Boswell met on the online dating app Tinder in November and went on at least one date.

Trail and Boswell appeared in Saline County Court on Tuesday. Each is charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains.