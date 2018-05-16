AMSTERDAM (AP) — A painting newly attributed to Dutch Golden Age master Rembrandt van Rijn has gone on display in an Amsterdam museum.

Amsterdam art dealer Jan Six bought the unsigned, undated 17th-century portrait of a young man resplendent in a black cape and white lace ruff at an auction in London. He then spent months analyzing it and consulting with experts who have now agreed it is a previously unknown work by Rembrandt.

Writing in a book about the discovery, renowned Rembrandt expert Ernst van de Wetering adds his voice to curators and historians who attribute to the painting to the Dutch master, saying that not only is it a Rembrandt, but it is a “very high quality” work.

The painting is on show for a month at the Hermitage Amsterdam starting Wednesday.