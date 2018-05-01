PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 20 Portland police cars got a messy, May Day paint job.
The police department says vandals splashed the white paint before dawn Tuesday. The vehicles were parked outside a station in the northeast part of the city.
No arrests have been made.
It’s unknown if the vandalism is tied to International Workers’ Day. Anarchists tend to clash with Portland police on May Day, though no major protests have been planned for this year.
