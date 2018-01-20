SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Supreme Court’s newest member is now on the bench.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Justice Paige Petersen was sworn in Friday to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Christine Durnam, the state high court’s first female justice.

Petersen was a state District Court judge when Gov. Gary Herbert appointed her in October. The Utah Senate confirmed the appointment in November.

Durham announced her retirement in May 2017, after 35 years on the court.