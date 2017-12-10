KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — John Basel and Michelle Basel call their basement “The Shrine.”

The Basels, who reside in the Forest Park neighborhood, have turned their basement into a football fan’s dream with a 12-foot projection screen, tiered stadium seating, a bar, buffet areas and even a collectibles section.

It’s taken about eight years to complete.

Comfy couches and lounge chairs sit atop re-purposed deck materials so everyone has a good view of the game.

And there’s no chance that the Basels will run out of alcohol. Why? Because there’s a backup wet bar for people who don’t want to walk out of the room.

John Basel’s been a Packers fan his whole life.

“I grew up in northern Wisconsin outside of Green Bay. I went to Green Bay for college. I was born in Green Bay and raised in a village not too far out. I was always a Packers fan,” John Basel, 67, told the Kenosha News . “My wife wasn’t so much a Packers fan, wasn’t really into sports at all, so she was kind of thrown into it.”

But Michelle Basel, 68, grew to love the team after they got married and began hosting parties for Packers games.

“I love it,” she said. “I didn’t know anything about football until I got married. Now I probably scream louder than anybody else. I sit right in the front.”

The basement is covered wall-to-wall with Green Bay Packers swag, some of it signed by players. John Basel said it may be more fun watching the game at home than at Lambeau Field.

“We do go to three games a year with the Gold Season Package, and we enjoy going to those for all the shopping, restaurants and tailgating. But people come here,” he said.

The Basels usually put out a spread of crackers, chips and chili — and, of course, plenty of cheese.

And yes, even Chicago Bears fans are welcome.

“We do allow people from the other side,” Michelle Basel said laughing.

