MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A package bomber who created a wave of terror across the South in the 1980s is scheduled to be executed in Alabama.

The execution is set to happen nearly 30 years after Walter Leroy Moody Jr. killed a federal judge with a bomb mailed to his home.

The 83-year-old Moody is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Moody was convicted of killing Judge Robert S. Vance.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Moody will be the oldest inmate put to death in the United States in modern times.

Moody was also convicted in federal court of killing a black civil rights attorney from Savannah, Georgia, and mailing a bomb to a civil rights organization.