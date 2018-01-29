NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A political action committee has raised $1.3 million to support the transit plan by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry that is up for a vote this spring.
The Tennessean reported Friday that the Citizens for Greater Mobility PAC has also spent $442,100 since the group formed last August.
Some prominent contributors include HCA, Ingram Industries, Greater Nashville Realtors, the Nashville law firm Bass, Berry & Sims, Bridgestone Americas, H.G. Hill Realty and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The PAC ended December with $863,100 cash left to spend ahead of the planned May 1 vote. The referendum seeks to raise four taxes, including the sales tax, to cover $5.4 billion in light rail and bus system improvements.
Americans for Prosperity and the NoTax4Tracks PAC are spending in opposition.
___
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com