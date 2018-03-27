SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two friends of Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox have started a political action committee to support a potential 2020 run for governor by the Republican.

The Utah 2020 PAC is in its nascent stages but its organizers have started collecting pledges for small campaign donations for a future campaign and set up a website.

One of the PAC’s founders is Owen Fuller, the general manager at Utah tech company Lucidpress. He says the PAC is trying to build support and show Cox he’ll have backing if he decides to run.

Cox, who has acknowledged he’s considering a campaign for governor, did not return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

He’s served as Utah’s second-in-command since 2013, when he was appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert to replace Greg Bell, who resigned to work in the private sector.